Jaypee group offers 2,000 shares to home buyers

Jaypee group has offered 2,000 equity shares of Jaypee Infratech for free to each home buyer as part of its Rs 10,000 crore proposal to revive the bankruptcy-hit real estate firm, sources said. Earlier this week, Jaypee group promoter Manoj Gaur made an offer of over Rs 10,000 crore before the lenders of Jaypee Infratech to protect the interest of all stakeholders including financial creditors, home buyers and minority shareholders. Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of Jaypee group’s flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates, had in 2007 started development of about 32,000 flats in Noida, of which it has delivered 9,500.

It has applied for occupancy certificates to hand over 4,500 flats more. According to sources, Jaypee group in its fresh proposal has offered 2,000 shares each to every home buyer on first registration. About 4.5 crore shares are estimated to be offered at nil consideration. That apart, the group proposed to bear 50 per cent of stamp duty on behalf of the home buyers on first registration, they said adding the company plans to deliver all apartments in the next 42 months.

Jaypee Infartech will also pay penalty to home buyers as per the agreement and new realty law RERA, sources said. Jaiprakash Associates has already deposited Rs 750 crore with the Registry of the Supreme Court and the amount would be utilised for refund to home buyers. Yesterday, lenders of Jaypee Infratech rejected a Rs 7,350 crore bid by Lakshadweep, the highest bidder for the company, as they found it inadequate.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) that was called to decide on the bid received from Lakshadweep, whose offer was ranked higher than the one presented by Adani Group. Last year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium, seeking resolution for Jaypee Infratech under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The tribunal had appointed Anuj Jain as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to mange the company’s business. Later, Jain invited bids from investors interested in acquiring Jaypee Infratech and completing the stuck real estate projects in Noida and Greater Noida. Consequently, Lakshadweep emerged as a front runner to acquire Jaypee Infratech with Rs 7,350 crore bid.