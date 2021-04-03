Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust handled 4.7 million TEUs container traffic in FY21

The container traffic at the country's premier container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) stood at 5.03 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019-20, it said in a release on Saturday.

Container traffic at JNPT fell around 6 per cent to 4.7 million TEUs in the just concluded financial year, despite March seeing the highest growth since the port’s inception, impacted by the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The container traffic at the country’s premier container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) stood at 5.03 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019-20, it said in a release on Saturday.

In March 2021, the port logged the highest growth in container traffic since its inception at 5,27,792 TEUs, while the total traffic rose 23.5 per cent to 7.33 million tonne as against 5.93 million tonne handled in the same month of 2019-20.

The total traffic also dropped 5.31 per cent to 64.81 million tonne in 2020-21 as against 68.45 million tonne in the previous year.

Despite the pandemic, JNPT alongwith its stakeholders stood up to this challenge, and put up a strong and spirited fight. Everyone has worked against all odds and helped the port retain its good performance in FY21. Our high-performance numbers are a validation of our continuous efforts to empower trade and make India a foremost player in the global maritime sector, said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT.

The average turn-around time of all vessels was down to 28.64 hours in the last fiscal year from 29.42 hours in 2019-20 and for the container vessels it reduced to 25.30 hours ?from 25.82 hours.

JNPT BPCL Liquid Cargo Terminal handled highest LPG during 2020-21 at 1.04 million tonne from 70 vessels which is 22.35 per cent higher as compared to previous highest of 0.85 million tonne from 57 vessels in 2019-20, it said, adding?the port also handled 6,097 rakes during the previous fiscal as against 5,127 rakes handled during 2019-20.