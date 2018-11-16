Jawa re-enters India with three new bikes

It launched three Jawa bikes on Thursday — Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Perak.

After a gap of two decades, Jawa motorcycles are being launched again by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra group.

Jawa and Jawa Forty Two, priced at Rs 1,64,000 and Rs 1,55,000 ex-showroom, respectively, will be launched first with deliveries done by the next quarter. Whereas, Perak, priced at Rs 1,89,000, will be launched later.

The bikes, launched in the mid-priced segment, will be competing with Royal Enfield primarily. While Jawa and Jawa Forty Two will have the engine capacity of 293 cc, Royal Enfield bikes’ engine capacity ranges from 250-500 cc. The other competitors are Bajaj Dominar and Honda CBR.

Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends, said, “Modern classics are becoming more and more popular since people today are looking for character, style and fun. Jawa motorcycles have enjoyed a huge fan following and generations have relished riding these iconic motorcycles.”

The company has signed 105 dealerships across the country and while Jawa bikes will be launched first, Yezdi and British-classic BSA bikes will be launched later.