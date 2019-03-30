Jawa Motorcycles auctioned to raise funds for families of armed forces

The ‘Forever Heroes’ initiative is our way of offering gratitude towards their services.

On Friday, Classic Legends held a fundraiser event to auction specially curated signature Jawa motorcycles as part of their Forever Heroes initiative in the support of Indian armed forces. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund run by the Kendriya Sainik Board, ministry of defence, towards the education for the children of martyrs who put the country ahead of themselves and their families.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends, and founder and managing partner, Phi Capital, said, “Given the recent events that have brought the valour of the soldiers to the fore, we felt this would be the right time to salute the heroes of the armed forces that put the country ahead of themselves.

He also added that the company will begin the deliveries of Jawa motorcycles starting March 30, 2019.