Jawa Motorcycles auctioned to raise funds for families of armed forces

By: | Updated: March 30, 2019 4:25 AM

Classic Legends auctions signature Jawa motorcycles to support families of armed forces

Jawa Motorcycles, Jawa Motorcycles auctioned, armed forces, Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Classic Legends, Forever Heroes initiativeThe ‘Forever Heroes’ initiative is our way of offering gratitude towards their services.

On Friday, Classic Legends held a fundraiser event to auction specially curated signature Jawa motorcycles as part of their Forever Heroes initiative in the support of Indian armed forces. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund run by the Kendriya Sainik Board, ministry of defence, towards the education for the children of martyrs who put the country ahead of themselves and their families.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends, and founder and managing partner, Phi Capital, said, “Given the recent events that have brought the valour of the soldiers to the fore, we felt this would be the right time to salute the heroes of the armed forces that put the country ahead of themselves.

The ‘Forever Heroes’ initiative is our way of offering gratitude towards their services. This feeling resonates from the heart of the leadership team well into the sensibilities of various departmental employees—with many people coming from the armed forces families.” He also added that the company will begin the deliveries of Jawa motorcycles starting March 30, 2019.

