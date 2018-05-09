Japan’s Terra Motors plans to sell e-autos, e-2-wheelers in India

An e-auto is a three-wheeler with seating capacity, including driver, not exceeding four passengers.

Japanese electric vehicle company, Terra Motors, plans to expand its offerings in India. The company will launch its e-autos in early 2019, followed by electric two-wheelers in 2020. At present, the company assembles and sells its e-ricks, a three-wheeler with a seating capacity, including driver, exceeding four passengers. An e-auto is a three-wheeler with seating capacity, including driver, not exceeding four passengers.

Akihiro Ueda, managing director, Terra Motors, said, “We see a huge potential in the electric three-wheeler market in the country. It is more realistic.”

Ueda added that the electric three-wheelers are used as taxis for the last-mile connectivity, and hence, overcomes the limits of EVs in terms of mileage and infrastructure requirements. Talking about plans in the two-wheeler segment, Ueda said, “We are spending time as we want to bring products that will replace the gasoline bikes and not just focus on e-scooters. These would be specifically designed for India with exports in mind.”

By Shweta Bhanot Mehrotra