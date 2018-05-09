​​​
  3. Japan’s Terra Motors plans to sell e-autos, e-2-wheelers in India

Japan’s Terra Motors plans to sell e-autos, e-2-wheelers in India

Japanese electric vehicle company, Terra Motors, plans to expand its offerings in India. The company will launch its e-autos in early 2019, followed by electric two-wheelers in 2020. At present, the company assembles and sells its e-ricks, a three-wheeler with a seating capacity, including driver, exceeding four passengers. An e-auto is a three-wheeler with seating […]

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 4:02 AM
auto auto sector, auto industry An e-auto is a three-wheeler with seating capacity, including driver, not exceeding four passengers.

Japanese electric vehicle company, Terra Motors, plans to expand its offerings in India. The company will launch its e-autos in early 2019, followed by electric two-wheelers in 2020. At present, the company assembles and sells its e-ricks, a three-wheeler with a seating capacity, including driver, exceeding four passengers. An e-auto is a three-wheeler with seating capacity, including driver, not exceeding four passengers.

Akihiro Ueda, managing director, Terra Motors, said, “We see a huge potential in the electric three-wheeler market in the country. It is more realistic.”

Ueda added that the electric three-wheelers are used as taxis for the last-mile connectivity, and hence, overcomes the limits of EVs in terms of mileage and infrastructure requirements. Talking about plans in the two-wheeler segment, Ueda said, “We are spending time as we want to bring products that will replace the gasoline bikes and not just focus on e-scooters. These would be specifically designed for India with exports in mind.”

By Shweta Bhanot Mehrotra

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top