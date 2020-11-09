  • MORE MARKET STATS

Japan’s SoftBank back in the black as investments improve

By: |
November 9, 2020 3:27 PM

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value.

SoftBank, which invests in an array of companies, has sold US carrier Sprint, as well as British IoT company Arm.

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value. The Tokyo-based company reported a 627 billion yen, or about USD 6.1 billion, profit in July-September, compared with a loss of 700 billion yen in the same quarter of 2019. SoftBank said its quarterly sales rose nearly 5 per cent to 1.35 trillion yen, or USD 13 billion, from 1.29 trillion yen. SoftBank’s Vision Fund also has become profitable recently.

SoftBank, which invests in an array of companies, has sold US carrier Sprint, as well as British IoT company Arm. It has also sold some its stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba to raise cash for more investments. Sprint merged with T-Mobile in April, which means Sprint is no longer part of SoftBank’s group or earnings. The company’s chief executive, Masayoshi Son, has described hardships from the coronavirus pandemic to those of the Great Depression. But the crisis has proven to be a plus for some technology companies as people stuck at home gear up to work remotely and shop online.

Related News

Some startups SoftBank has banked on have played out better than others.  Office-sharing company WeWork slammed earnings last year. But SoftBank still has hopes for WeWork’s potential in some markets such as Japan, where interest remains even with the pandemic. SoftBank also has investments in Yahoo! Japan and the Pepper companion robot, and in its SoftBank mobile carrier in Japan, the first to offer the iPhone in Japan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Japan’s SoftBank back in the black as investments improve
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bank of Maharashtra cuts repo-linked lending rate by 15 bps
2Android users running “this” version advised to change their phones to browse internet smoothly
3Swiggy rewards employees for helping it recover from Covid; offers $7-9m ESOP liquidity programme