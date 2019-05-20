Japan’s Orix to acquire wind assets of IL&FS

Japan-based Orix Corporation has expressed an intent to buy out IL&FS Wind Energy, IL&FS said on Sunday.\u00a0Orix Corporation already owns 49% stake in each of the seven operating wind power plants of the IL&FS group. The Japanese company has now exercised its rights under its existing MoU (memorandum of understanding) with IL&FS group and sought to buy the remaining 51% stake in IL&FS Wind Energy. In April, government-owned GAIL (India) had offered Rs 4,800 crore for IL&FS group\u2019s 874 MW (megawatt) wind power portfolio, subject to consent from Orix. Orix has now decided to match the offer. The sale is expected to be completed by June, subject to legal approvals. \u201cThe sale proceeds, as and when realised by IWEL, shall be held in trust for distribution to the relevant stakeholders in accordance with the proposed Resolution Framework filed with the NCLAT by the Union of India,\u201d the release said. In 2018, IL&FS and subsidiaries defaulted on their short-term and long-term debt obligations to the tune of Rs 91,000 crore. Also read:\u00a0Rakesh Gangwal stands by current shareholders\u2019 agreement, no interest in controlling Indigo, says CEO In October 2018, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal ordered suspension of the IL&FS board, to be replaced by a government-appointed board. Kotak Mahindra Bank managing director Uday Kotak was appointed the non-executive chairman of the new board. As a part of the ongoing debt resolution process, the government-appointed board is undertaking several asset monetisation processes to repay debts. Sale process for assets in the areas of education, funds, domestic roads, thermal power, water infrastructure, technology and key international assets is currently underway and binding financial bids are expected for these businesses in stages by July 2019, the company said