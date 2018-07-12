Japan’s NEC roped in for Chennai-A&N Islands optical submarine cable system

NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies and brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to provide solutions for empowering people, businesses and society.

Japanese multinational provider of information technology services and products NEC will manufacture the optical submarine cable and provide technical assistance for the turnkey implementation of the optical submarine cable system connecting Chennai and the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands, being laid by Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL). BSNL has placed a purchase order with NECTI, the Indian arm of NEC, to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement the project. The contract is for a system that includes a segment with repeaters from Chennai to Port Blair and seven segments without repeaters between the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island and Rangat. The total cable length will be approximately 2,300 km and carry 100Gb/s optical waves.

The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-governance initiatives, such as the establishment of enterprises and e-commerce facilities, according to a statement issued by NEC.

The system will also assist educational institutes in the sharing of knowledge and will play a significant role in driving the Digital India vision, a campaign launched by the Centre to ensure that government services are made available to citizens electronically. “BSNL is pleased to select NEC for implementing this prestigious project. We trust NEC for the technological edge they hold in the domain and their commitment to adherence of timelines to ensure successful completion of the project. This project will enable much-needed high capacity connectivity with the Andaman Islands and usher a new era of development for the region,” said Anupam Shrivastava, chairman and managing director, BSNL, in a statement.

NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies and brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to provide solutions for empowering people, businesses and society. NEC in India expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms, serving across governments, businesses as well as individuals.

“It is indeed a matter of great privilege and pride for NECTI to be given the opportunity for implementing this project of immense national importance. We are confident about successfully completing the project by leveraging the technological edge of NEC and long history of successful implementation of numerous complex projects in the region,” said Takayuki Inaba, MD of NECTI.