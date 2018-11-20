Japan’s KDDI to avail Jio’s VoLTE international roaming services in India

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 10:30 PM

Mobile operator Reliance Jio Tuesday said Japan-based KDDI Corporation has become the first service provider to avail its VoLTE-based international roaming services in India.

The arrangement will allow KDDI Corporation's subscribers travelling to India to roam on Jio's network.

Mobile operator Reliance Jio Tuesday said Japan-based KDDI Corporation has become the first service provider to avail its VoLTE-based international roaming services in India. The arrangement will allow KDDI Corporation’s subscribers travelling to India to roam on Jio’s network.

“Reliance Jio Infocomm announced today launch of VOLTE based inbound international roaming between India and Japan. With this Jio has become India’s first 4G mobile operator to provide VoLTE based international roaming services in India whereby international roamers will be enjoying HD (High definition) voice and LTE high speed data,” Jio said in a statement.

The statement furher said that KDDI Corporation has become the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio’s VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service.

The move would provide global travellers with access to high-speed data and voice services on Jio’s all-IP, 4G-exclusive network, it pointed out.

Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) is a technology for facilitating voice on 4G network, and lowers the cost of offering voice calls.

