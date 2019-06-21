Japan’s Fuji Electric buys Chennai-based UPS maker Consul Neowatt

By: |
Mumbai | Published: June 21, 2019 2:20:17 AM

Tokyo-headquartered Fuji Electric is set to acquire power electronics manufacturer Consul Neowatt Power Solutions in a bid to expand its power electronics systems business in India.

The company acquired Pune-based Megatech in 2013 and merged with Neowatt in 2014.

Tokyo-headquartered Fuji Electric is set to acquire power electronics manufacturer Consul Neowatt Power Solutions in a bid to expand its power electronics systems business in India. The firm has entered into agreement with Peepul Capital Fund III and individual shareholders for the transaction. Reports indicate the transaction happened at Rs 720 crore.

Consul Neowatt Power Solutions (CNPS) is a manufacturer of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in India with its headquarters in Chennai. It was founded in 1981 and has about 810 employees. The firm supplies power electronic solutions to customers across industry verticals in manufacturing, healthcare, social infrastructure, and other segments requiring power quality solutions.

The company acquired Pune-based Megatech in 2013 and merged with Neowatt in 2014. Post that, the company’s name was changed from Consul Consolidated to Consul Neowatt Power Solutions in 2014.

Post the acquisition by Fuji Electric, the new company is to be named as Fuji Consul Neowatt Power Solutions in which 99.99% will be held by Fuji Electric while 0.01% will be held by Fuji Electric India.

Fuji Electric is globally developing its core business of power electronics systems and considers India as one of the key focus areas for its global growth plan. Fuji Electric established Fuji Electric India, a sales company, in 2009, and opened a low-voltage AC drives factory in 2016. That same year, Fuji Electric also established an engineering company (Fuji Gemco) as a joint venture with a local company.

The company indicated in a statement that it will expand its power electronics systems business in India, targeting mainly the manufacturing industry and the data centre market, which has been booming in recent years, by leveraging CNPS’ network of sales and service centres across the country. Fuji Electric will also leverage the manufacturing infrastructure and product development capabilities of CNPS for the development of price-competitive products specifically designed for demanding site and power conditions.

Fuji Electric India and Fuji Gemco have factories in Mumbai and Faridabad, respectively. The acquisition of CNPS’ factories (Pune and Chennai) gives Fuji Electric a large manufacturing presence in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Japan’s Fuji Electric buys Chennai-based UPS maker Consul Neowatt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop