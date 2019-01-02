Jammu and Kashmir: Modi government floats first tender to build solar projects

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 11:09 AM

India issued a tender on Tuesday to build 7.5-gigawatt of solar power projects in the insurgency hit state of Jammu and Kashmir, state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India said on its website.

Representative Image: File

India issued a tender on Tuesday to build 7.5-gigawatt of solar power projects in the insurgency hit state of Jammu and Kashmir, state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India said on its website. The request is part of a larger plan to build 23 gigawatts of solar capacity in Ladakh, a region in the country’s extreme north bordering China. The capacity is offered in three tranches of 2.5 gigawatts each to be located in Kargil town and rest in Leh district.

Solar power developers will set up the projects, including the transmission network up to the interconnection point at their own cost, according to the tender document.

Read Also| On first day of 2019, estimated 395,000 babies born worldwide, most in India: UNICEF

SECI will sign a 35-year power purchase agreement with the project developers, who will get a maximum 54 months to get the project running. The tender is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of building 100 gigawatts of solar capacity in the country by 2022.

