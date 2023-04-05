scorecardresearch
Jakson Green to set up methanol synthesis facility at NTPC’s Vindhyachal power plant

Methanol is a cleaner alternative fuel that can be used for various purposes, including power generation and transportation.

Written by PTI
Jakson Green
Jakson Green will oversee the entire design, engineering, procurement, and construction of this project

Jakson Green has secured an order to set up a methanol synthesis facility at the NTPC’s Vindhyachal Thermal Power Plant (VTPP) in Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement, Jakson Group said, it will be “world’s first methanol production plant in partnership with NTPC Ltd.” Group company Jakson Green has won a project from NTPC to establish a methanol synthesis facility, having a capacity 10 tonnes-per-day (TPD) at its VTPP plant in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Methanol is a cleaner alternative fuel that can be used for various purposes, including power generation and transportation. Jakson Green will oversee the entire design, engineering, procurement, and construction of this project on turnkey basis, in partnership with NTPC and a Japanese technology provider for the methanol synthesis process.

“We are confident that this Methanol synthesis plant built in association with NTPC will strengthen India’s vision of becoming a methanol economy, which will, in turn, reduce India’s dependence on crude oil imports and mitigate pollution,” Bikesh Ogra, CEO and MD of Jakson Green Private Limited, said.

First published on: 05-04-2023 at 19:01 IST

