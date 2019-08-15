Jaguar wants Oxford English Dictionary to change car definition – here’s why

The suggestion comes after the company realised that the zero-emission vehicle is not defined as a car.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar has submitted a formal application to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) and Oxford Dictionaries to change the official online definition of the word ‘car’ and include electric vehicles into the definition.

The suggestion comes after the company realised that the zero-emission vehicle is not defined as a car. Jaguar’s electric SUV I-PACE is the 2019 world car of the year and European car of the year. “However, strictly speaking, the zero-emission vehicle isn’t defined as a car,” the company said in a statement.

The OED, the principal historical dictionary of the English language, defines a car in its online dictionary as “a road vehicle powered by a motor (usually an internal combustion engine) designed to carry a driver and a small number of passengers, and usually having two front and two rear wheels, especially for private, commercial, or leisure use”.

Whereas the current definition of a car on Oxford Dictionaries.com, a collection of dictionary websites produced by Oxford University Press (OUP), the publishing house of the University of Oxford, is, “A road vehicle, typically with four wheels, powered by an internal combustion engine and able to carry a small number of people.”

David Browne, head of Jaguar Land Rover’s naming committee, said a lot of time and thought is put into the name of any new vehicle or technology to ensure it is consumer friendly, so it’s surprising to see that the definition of the car is a little outdated. “We are therefore inviting the Oxford English Dictionary and the Oxford Dictionaries to update its online classification to reflect the shift from traditional internal combustion engines towards more sustainable powertrains,” Browne said.