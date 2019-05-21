Jaguar Land Rover’s tiny profit is no solace; the Tata company still faces major challenges

These days, any news seems to be good news for Jaguar Land Rover. After Tata Motors Ltd.\u2019s U.K. unit\u00a0posted 120 million pounds ($152.8 million)\u00a0of pretax profits\u00a0and positive free cash flow\u00a0for the quarter, the company\u2019s\u00a0U.S.-listed shares rose as much as 10% in pre-market trading\u00a0and bond prices ticked up. Both numbers remain deep in the red for the year. That leaves little to cheer. Rather than generating gains from dramatic cost cuts and other measures to boost the bottom line, its meagre earnings came on the back of spending less on non-core manufacturing and working-capital improvements. Mumbai-listed Tata Motors dropped around 4.7% in early trading on Tuesday. Outgoing Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Gregor said the company \u201cvery much over-delivered\u201d on inventory reduction and working capital. But\u00a0there\u2019s a bit of seasonality in those trends, and inventories are still elevated. While management said it expects\u00a0free cash flow to improve, the figure is forecast to stay negative through the 2021 fiscal year. Commendably, Jaguar did lay\u00a0out its progress toward restructuring. Since the launch of \u201cProject Charge\u201d in September, the company has completed 70% of its objectives in terms of lowering investment\u00a0and 80% of its working-capital goals set for March 2020. That was\u00a0the easy part: As we\u2019ve written, Jaguar was spending far too liberally, in addition to\u00a0mismanaging inventory in China. The company is hoping to cap annual investment spending at 4 billion pounds for the next few years. Yet at the current rate, that's still close to 20% of its top line. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has boosted outlays in India. With little prospect that sales and profitability will rise, expenses need\u00a0to fall. Also Read:\u00a0Regular Vs Direct Mutual Fund: Which MF plan should you\u00a0choose? On costs and profits, however, Jaguar Land Rover is much farther behind, having reached just\u00a020% of its goal. This is the tough part.\u00a0These targets ultimately\u00a0determine\u00a0the company\u2019s precarious free-cash-flow position and its ability to manage its debt. The initial costs to\u00a0reduce\u00a0core expenses will be painful and large.\u00a0In a voluntary redundancy program revealed\u00a0last quarter, Jaguar took a charge of around $200 million. The company didn't give much guidance about how it plans to further lower expenses, besides previously announced\u00a0job cuts\u00a0and spending less on marketing. Jaguar said margins would remain around a paltry\u00a0\u00a03% to 4% through fiscal 2021. Then there\u2019s the company\u2019s\u00a0encumbered balance sheet. Over the course of the past year, Jaguar\u2019s debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to 2.3 times from 1.3 times. Management said total debt \u2013\u00a0at 4.5 billion pounds, compared with 3.7 billion pounds \u2013 would remain around current levels for the next few years. Let\u2019s not forget the industry-wide challenges. Demand for cars is either plateauing or slowing, while\u00a0Brexit and the trade war\u00a0loom.\u00a0In India, the commercial-vehicle cycle\u00a0looks to be peaking and consumers aren\u2019t buying cars. Jaguar\u2019s\u00a0truck business could suffer more under new rules in areas such as freight capacity and emissions. Instead of looking for the needle of good news in the haystack,\u00a0investors may be better off wondering how meaningful these improvements really are.