Jaguar F-Type SVR: An alternative to 911?

Jaguar Land Rover India has started taking bookings for its fastest production car ever, the F-Type SVR. Developed by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team at Jaguar Land Rover, the engineers and aerodynamic experts have scrutinised every possible component to maximise the F-Type SVR’s performance, the company said. The car is priced Rs 2.65 crore.

The F-Type SVR gets a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that produces 423kW of power and 700Nm of torque, accelerating the car from 0-100kph in just 3.7 seconds before hitting a claimed top speed of 322kph. It will be available in both coupé and convertible forms.

Rohit Suri, president & managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The new F-Type SVR is the first Jaguar car to have been developed by the SVO. Their ideas of precision engineering reflect brilliantly in each aspect of the car. Be it design, performance or comfort, sports car enthusiasts will experience all these features when behind the wheel.”

Lighter in weight

The car gets SVR performance seats, coupled with an option of cooling, thus enhancing the overall driving experience. The lightweight magnesium construction of the seats saves up to 8-kg of weight when compared with previous generation models. The use of titanium and inconel—an alloy of nickel containing chromium and iron, resistant to corrosion at high temperatures—exhaust system saves 16-kg, while adding muscle to the roar of the F-Type. Forged 20-inch alloy wheels save a further 13.8-kg, while the use of a new, larger rear bearing enables an increased stiffness of up to 37% higher than the conventional F-Type rear knuckles.

The F-Type SVR has the V-MAX mode, which, the company says, allows you to achieve astonishing speeds with minimum drag. It rides on Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

The F-Type SVR coupé competes with Porsche 911 Turbo S, Mercedes-AMG GT R and Nissan GT-R, while the convertible rivals Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.