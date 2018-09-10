​​​
  3. Jack Ma to step down in September 2019, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang to take over as chairman

Jack Ma to step down in September 2019, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang to take over as chairman

Jack Ma was an English teacher before starting Alibaba in 1999 and turning it into a multibillion-dollar internet company in less than two decades.

By: | Published: September 10, 2018 9:54 AM
Alibaba, Jack Ma, e-commerce company, china Ma will complete his current term on Alibaba’s board of directors following the company’s annual general meeting in 2020. (Reuters)

Jack Ma, the charismatic co-founder and chairman of China’s largest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has begun making arrangements to step down as part of a long-term transition plan, the company said on Monday.
Ma will step down in exactly one year on Sept. 10, 2019, and current Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang will replace him as chairman.

Ma will complete his current term on Alibaba’s board of directors following the company’s annual general meeting in 2020.

He relinquished the role of chief executive in 2013. Zhang, 46, has been in the job since 2015 after serving as the company’s chief operating officer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top