Jabra strengthens its presence in India

Denmark-based audio and communications major Jabra has firmed up plans to strengthen its presence in both the enterprise and consumer segment in India. As a first step, it has entered into a strategic joint venture with Innova Telecom, by acquiring an additional 46% of Innova bringing its share to 51%. Innova has been distributing GN Audio’s flagship brand Jabra in India for over a decade. The new strategic partnership will be named Jabra Connect India and Rajesh Ghei—current CEO and founder of Innova—will continue to lead this company as CEO of Jabra Connect, which today has around 120 employees across its nine offices.

“The new partnership with Innova strengthens Jabra’s presence in India and brings us closer to our customers,” said Mark Leigh, president, Asia Pacific, Jabra, in an interview with FE. “It will help us solidify our position in the consumer and enterprise segment in India. It is our ambition to become the vendor of choice and grow our market share. Through this partnership we would be able to leverage Jabra’s global strengths, product line-up and brand value with Innova’s strong position in this market. We are looking to expand presence in India, beyond the metro cities to tier II and III cities. We are also looking at ways to tap the burgeoning SMB market opportunity here,” he said.

“This partnership with Jabra is aligned to our vision of being the largest audio solutions distribution company in India,” said Rajesh Ghei, CEO, Jabra Connect. “We believe this joint venture will be a huge catalyst in growth for both the companies through best-in-class products and innovative customer centric services. This will create immense value for both our customers and colleagues who have been true partners in growth during all these years.”

Additionally, Jabra introduced a new headset designed for emerging markets and call centres and call centric use—Biz 1100. The product is tailormade for India market with a tough design that can survive use all-day, every day. It is an affordable, entry-level model for the contact centre and provides professional sound with noise cancellation for noisy environments. Furthermore, Jabra also launched a new e-commerce portal in India making it possible to provide Jabra’s headsets and consumer headsets to every corner of India.