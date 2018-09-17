Jabra Elite 65E & Active 65T: Great calls anywhere you go

The company is a big supplier of corded and wireless headsets, portable and in-office speakerphones, and sports earbuds.

When it comes to audio products, Denmark-based Jabra (part of the GN Group) has a strong brand recall in the consumer and enterprise segment in India. The company is a big supplier of corded and wireless headsets, portable and in-office speakerphones, and sports earbuds. In recent months, Jabra has been steadily growing its operations, with a slew of innovative products along with sales and marketing efforts to enhance its visibility here. The company has debuted two new products—Elite 65e and Elite Active 65t. We take a look at their features and performance.

Elite 65e (Rs 16,999)

Standing on a noisy train platform? Walking through a busy high street? Relax, you can depend on the Jabra Elite 65e for an uninterrupted phone conversation or music listening. A wireless stereo neckband, it is designed for great wireless calls and music. Available in Titanium Black and Copper Black colour variants, Jabra Elite 65e provides two levels of noise cancellation including Jabra’s leading active noise cancellation (ANC) solution, challenging existing solutions in the market. Also, the Jabra Elite 65e offers superior conversation quality with three-microphone technology that creates a noise-blocking zone—making sure your voice is conveyed with crystal-clear clarity.

The first level consists of the development and design of the earbuds and Jabra EarGels. The optimal engineering of the mechanical fit and the design of the oval earbuds—developed by Jabra to ensure a better fit in the ear canal—in combination with the eargels for a perfect grip, provide an optimal seal for the passive noise cancellation of ambient sounds. Extensively tested in the company’s sound lab, the eargels help improve the quality of your listening experience—not only adding passive noise cancellation but also refining the bass in your music. Plus, the companion Jabra Sound+ app allows you to personalise your music to the sound that suits you.

The second level is the more known technology of ANC that digitally removes additional noise levels. The Elite 65e is engineered to meet the needs of those users looking not only for great music quality and voice capabilities, but also for consumers who are using voice assistants. Voice is increasingly becoming the tool of choice in the way we communicate with technology. With the Elite 65e you can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, allowing you to quickly get the information you need—whether that be setting appointments, finding nearby events, or having your messages read back to you. Bluetooth 5.0 allows you to seamlessly connect the earbuds to a smartphone.

The Jabra Elite 65e can be used all day, wherever you go, as it has a battery that lasts up to 8 hours when using ANC, and an incredible 13 hours with ANC tuned off. And the premium design means that you can comfortably wear Elite 65e for just as long as the battery life.

Elite Active 65t (Rs 14,999)

The Elite Active 65t is built for a consistently stable wireless connection and upto 15 hours of battery life (with cradle). Available in Copper Blue and Copper Red colours, the earbuds are fully enhanced for sports use with a more secure fit, through special coating, integrated accelerometer for tracking features in the Jabra app and IP56 sweat, water and dust certification.

The Elite Active 65t has a distinct focus on the voice experience, delivering superior audio quality for calls and music without wires. For those who prefer using voice commands, these earbuds offer support for all major voice services, now including Amazon Alexa on-the-go. Jabra will be among the first movers to enable this mobile feature, providing customers with access to Alexa directly from the earbuds. With Alexa, you can ask to play music, hear the news, check weather, control smart home devices, and much more.

The Elite Active 65t has five hours of listening time on one charge and two-year warranty against sweat and dust.