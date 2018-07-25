Jabong’s ‘Big Brand Sale’: 100% cashback on offer, sale to commence early for VIP customers

Flipkart-owned Jabong’s “Big Brand Sale” commences on 27 July. (Image: Website)

Jabong Big Brand Sale 2018: Flipkart-owned Jabong’s “Big Brand Sale”, which commences on 27 July, will offer 100% cashback in ‘Jabong points’ to all customers. Additionally, in a bid to take on Amazon Prime, the Flipkart-owned online fashion brand has come up with exclusive VIP slots for over one lakh customers who will get early access to shopping on July 26. Through this edition of the Big Brand Sale — which ends on 30 July — Jabong is expecting 100% growth over last year’s Big Brand Sale in July.

“The Jabong Big Brand Sale is our marquee property that aims at celebrating premium fashion in a unique way. We have witnessed a significant growth in the last 3 editions, and we are expecting 100% growth this edition over last year’s Big Brand Sale in July,” Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong said in a statement. “We are anticipating 25 million sessions across platforms, acquiring 4X new Jabong customers as compared to the same edition last year,” Narayanan said.

Customers buying from Jabong during the offer period can avail 10% cashback using HDFC credit and debit card of up to Rs 750 on a minimum spend of Rs 3,000, the statement said. “This time we are also offering 100% cashback (in Jabong points) to all our customers to make their shopping experience on Jabong much more exciting,” said Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong.

“Over 1 lakh customers will also get exclusive VIP slots to shop before millions of other shoppers, leading to 15X sale during the slot hours vs a normal day. We are prepared to provide a great shopping experience to over 13 million customers over the 4 days of BBS, leading to 4X traffic during peak hours compared to a normal day,” Soni added.

Sale prices for the Big Brand Sale were revealed on 24 July. According to the statement from Jabong, customers can continue to wishlist till 7 pm on 26 July. “Jabong will start allotting the VIP slots to select consumers who can buy the wish listed products from 7-11 pm on 26 July, before the sale goes live. Shoppers can also earn their slots by wishlisting or playing amazing games on the Jabong app,” it said.

The four-day Big Brand Sale (BBS) will include discounts ranging from 55-80% across all product categories. Nearly 4 lakh styles from over 3,000 international and Indian brands will be offered in the sale at discounted prices. “Over 1 lakh styles are for the first time on over 50% discount, in addition to over 80% off on more than 15,000 styles,” the statement added.