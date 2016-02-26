Jabong appoints former eBay India head as COO

Jabong is one of the six fashion e-commerce brands within Global Fashion Group (GFG) that operates across 28 countries.

Online fashion store Jabong today announced the appointment of Muralikrishnan B, former eBay India country manager, and senior e-commerce and consumer internet executive, as the company’s chief operating officer.

This is the fourth top-level hiring at Jabong in three months, even as Sanjeev Mohanty took over as chief executive in December 2015.

“We are at an exciting phase of evolution at Jabong, as we transform into a professionally managed company.

“I am sure that his (Muralikrishnan) contributions will help Jabong achieve profitable growth by focusing on product innovation while serving consumers with superior mobile and digital shopping experience,” Jabong CEO and Managing Director Sanjeev Mohanty said in a statement.

Muralikrishnan will directly report to Mohanty and will be responsible for overseeing the technology, product and digital marketing functions, the statement said.

Prior to joining Jabong, he was Chief Operating Officer of online real estate portal IndiaProperty, before which he co-founded a start-up in the digital health space.

He will further have the responsibility to guide and assist in product management at other Global Fashion Group companies, the company statement said.

The company, founded in 2011, is headquartered in Gurgaon and has around 800 employees.