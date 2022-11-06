IVY growth celebrates first-year anniversary with a whooping 65+ startup investments

With an overall syndicate funding of 12Mn$ from its own network of angel investors, it has set the tone for an amazing 24 months to come. IVY Growth aims to invest in New Age Sector Agnostic startups in India, Africa, and the Middle East! The next 24 months’ focus will be on Tech (Clean Tech, Consumer, Agriculture, Health); Sustainability, Media Eye Ball, Gaming, and Web 3.0.

The sweet spot for IVY Growth’s Investment thesis has been seeded to Series A!

The focus has always been on the rise of Angel Investments in the country and we are proud to state that all investments are made by Angel Investors themselves.

IVY Growth now wishes to plan for a SEBI-registered $15Mn FUND and increase its Network to UHNIs and Family Offices over the next 24 Months. Our investments include Zappfresh, Sapio, BluSmart, Indeanta, Keto India, Stride Ahead, Bullspree, Valuationary, Alt Mobility, EMotorad, AUS, Bummer, Hobit, Refrens, Deciwood, Bebe Burp, Navitas Alpha, Evify, Growit, Zypp, HealthySure, ClearDekho and many many more.