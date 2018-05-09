It’s official! Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion

Walmart-Flipkart deal: The much awaited deal between world’s largest retailer Walmart and India’s Flipkart has finally come through, with Walmart picking up a 77% in Bengaluru-based e-commerce major for a whopping $16 billion. Walmart will pay approximately $16 billion for an initial stake of approximately 77 percent in Flipkart, formally Flipkart Private Limited. The remainder of the business will be held by some of Flipkart’s existing shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings Limited, Tiger Global Management LLC and Microsoft Corp. While the immediate focus will be on serving customers and growing the business, Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transition into a publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in the future.

With this biggest deal in the Indian e-commerce space, Flipkart is estimated to be valued at upwards of $20 billion. Earlier, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son had confirmed in a briefing that Walmart has formally agreed to buy a controlling stake in India’s Flipkart. Further, Son said that Softbank’s $2.5 billion Flipkart stake via Vision Fund is now worth around $4 billion in the deal, nearly doubling its investment in a matter of six months. The deal which is among Walmart’s biggest ever in at least two decades, gives it greater access to an Indian e-commerce market, which is slated to grow to to $200 billion in the next ten years, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

The deal will see Flipkart's largest investor SoftBank making an exit. Further, co-founder Sachin Bansal has also sold his about 5% stake. According to an ET Now report, Google's parent Alphabet will get a roughly 15 percent stake in the online marketplace for about $3 billion.

Acquiring a major stake in Flipkart will heighten rivalry in the Indian ecommerce space, and pit Walmart against Jeff Bezos run-Amazon.com which has committed to invest $5.5 billion in the country. It also enables Walmart to tap into the nation’s retail market without building stores, as it had earlier tried to make an India entry. The retail major’s plans had met with regulatory hurdles due to governmental concerns over so-called multibrand international retailers. Walmart entered India in 2009 through a joint venture with Bharti Enterprises, and took full control of that enterprise in 2013. It currently operates 20 wholesale clubs in India that serve small businesses, according to a Bloomberg report.