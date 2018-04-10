It’s official now – Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma to step down in December

Axis Bank Managing Director and CEO Shikha Sharma

Private-sector lender Axis Bank on Monday said its board of directors has accepted managing director and CEO Shikha Sharma’s request to shorten her tenure to December 31, 2018. In December last year, the bank’s board had reappointed Sharma as the managing director and CEO of the bank for a period of three years from June 1, 2018.

“In this connection, kindly note that Shikha Sharma, managing director and CEO of the bank, has requested the board to reconsider the period of her reappointment as the MD & CEO of the bank to be revised from June 1, 2018 up to December 31, 2018. The board has accepted her said request, subject to approval of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India),” Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sharma’s request to seek shortening of her tenure comes at a time when the RBI has reportedly asked the bank’s board to reconsider its decision to extend her tenure by three years. Agencies reported citing people in the know that the RBI has shot off a letter to the chairman of Axis Bank, Sanjiv Misra, who is also a former expenditure secretary, with regard to the board’s decision to reappoint Sharma.

They added that the bank’s board has been asked to reconsider the decision to give a fourth three-year term to Sharma as managing director and CEO citing, among other things, the bank’s performance and deteriorating asset quality over the years.

Sharma, who took over the reins of the bank from its outgoing chief PJ Nayak in 2009, has seen Axis Bank’s gross bad loans move from Rs 898 crore in the March quarter of 2008-09 to Rs 21,280 crore in the March quarter of FY17. Axis Bank’s net advances grew from Rs 81,557 crore to Rs 3.73 lakh crore during the same period.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Axis Bank had to reclassify nine standard assets as non-performing assets (NPAs) after the RBI asked them to be reclassified as part of its annual review process. Axis Bank had said that as on June 30, 2017, these nine accounts were classified as standard assets across most consortium banks, with only about 6% of the total outstanding of these accounts being classified as NPAs across the sector. As on September 31, 2017, the fund-based outstanding of these nine accounts, Axis Bank had said, was `4,867 crore, all of which now stands as NPA, it said.