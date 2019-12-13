It’s lesser wait time for customers at call centres in 2019, says study

The study is an analysis of a sample set of 250 million calls on Ozonetel’s CloudAgent platform by nearly 60,000 active agents in 2019.

A study by Ozonetel, India’s leading provider of on-demand cloud communication and telephony solutions, on the performance of call centres reveals that most of the call centre agents answered 93% of the calls within 20 seconds or less. The improved service level was due to better call routing and sophisticated distribution tools adopted within call centres.

The study is an analysis of a sample set of 250 million calls on Ozonetel’s CloudAgent platform by nearly 60,000 active agents in 2019. The analysis covers both inbound and outbound calls made on Ozonetel’s platform across various verticals, including education, real estate, travel, finance, e-commerce, food & restaurants, pharma and banking.

On the quicker response from the agents, study finds that the average speed of answer in 2019 has been reported at 3.5 seconds against the 2018 average of 6 seconds. Average speed of answer is the average time a call centre agent takes to answer inbound calls. This includes the duration for which the agent’s phone rings but does not include the time the caller spends in the IVR or waiting in queue. Faster pick-up implies lesser wait time for customers. This significantly enhances customer experience. Many call centres have adopted the auto-answering feature to quicken agent response time, the report said.

Chaitanya Chokkareddy, chief innovation officer, Ozonetel said, “We have analysed various metrics to determine and understand trends in customer experience as well as agent efficiency. We believe this report has value as a benchmarking index for the industry: call centre agents, managers, and businesses.

The study, while recognising the improved agent efficiency, says that the wrap time affects how fast call centre agents can attend to the next call and affects queue wait time and productivity. There has been a drop in after call work, from 29 seconds last year to 25 seconds this year. International call centres have shown an even bigger improvement with average wrap time, reduced to 15 seconds. Agents continue to work hard, with marginally longer breaks. Agents login 7.5 hours per day on an average, taking breaks for an average of 67 seconds. This means that they are answering or wrapping calls for nearly 85% of their workday, it points out.

“As customer support becomes an increasingly omni-channel play, right tech integrations can help contact centres add more value to businesses,” says Chokkareddy.