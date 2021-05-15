It’s ‘learn from home’ after WFH amid COVID pandemic; Edtech helps in upskilling, reskilling of employees

Education Technology companies have been in the limelight in the past year, especially with their bespoke solutions for students, corporates and individuals

By Abhimanyu Saxena

The two most used acronyms of 2020 and the coming years will probably be WFH and LFH (Learn From Home). In a brave new world created by the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Working From Home’ has become the norm for most corporate employees. However, with such a sudden transition, are most employees able to adapt to change with their existing skill sets. ‘Learning from Home’ – where employees take up courses that will help them upskill or upgrade their skills to face the new world. Corporates are now faced with the task of either hiring new talent with required skills or the easier task – enabling existing talent. More corporates are making ‘Training and Education’ as part of their strategy to ramp up their presence in the rapidly changing world of business. Employees, too, feel the need to pick up their pace and climb the talent ladder.

EdTech Solutions – From Upskilling to Reskilling

Education Technology companies have been in the limelight in the past year, especially with their bespoke solutions for students, corporates and individuals.

Upskilling involves getting a working professional to learn a new skill that will help him/her keep up with the changing times. With automation taking over most industries, technological upskilling is one key aspect many corporates are focusing on. EdTech companies offer training solutions in new digital tools such as data analysis software or learning a new coding language.

Reskilling is the bigger and more futuristic aspect of EdTech in the coming years. Many corporates have been analysing and predicting a large part of their functions to go obsolete in a few years. For example, a company building websites see the future of Artificial Intelligence solutions in their business plan. Instead of hiring new employees, reskilling the existing set is seen as a better solution.

On-job learning is the future

With the danger of disruption looming ahead, corporates are looking for solutions to stay in their A-game. Adopting emerging technology and maintaining quality service standards doesn’t come easy when employees aren’t enabled. Partnerships with the EdTech sector have helped corporates come out of this disruptive scenario. The benefits of taking on an Education & Training partner for a corporate are many.

– No Training Department? No worries!

An organisation that doesn’t have an in-house training/learning function can take advantage of partnering with an EdTech company. Rather than investing in a training department, expertise from EdTech can be utilised with a keen eye on budgets too. With tailor-made solutions for organisations of all sizes, the EdTech partnership makes for a smart choice.

– Large scale training needs

To address large scale disruption in the industry, corporates need to be equipped to come up with creative solutions. The scale at which change needs to be incorporated might be overwhelming for many. This is where EdTech companies offer effortless solutions that help shape up the company’s training needs and face disruption.

– Learn from the specialists

Corporates are finding that it is impossible to have a training team equipped with every kind of specialist required for their industry. On-job learning becomes less of a challenge for employees when they learn from specialists and industry experts. Who better than an EdTech company that has its own niche specialists available!

– Onboarding solutions from EdTech

When it comes to large scale hiring needs, training becomes a huge impediment for many corporates. Partnering with the EdTech sector could give them a headway into easing the onboarding area. Such partnerships make it easy for not just to hire but also to evaluate new hires over a fixed period.

– EdTech not just for the IT industry

There is a huge misconception that the EdTech sector is mainly used by two categories of people – the IT industry and the Education sector. However, EdTech companies offer solutions for almost every sector – an insurance company can train its employees for analysing customer data using new software and more such areas.

Partnering to stay relevant

The pandemic taught us that learning is an ongoing part of life, not just for students but working adults too. Staying relevant has become the name of the game for both the corporate and its employer. In this disruptive age where change is the only constant, corporates need to enable their employees with learning opportunities for personal development as well as business growth.

EdTech partnerships are innovative and speedy solutions for staying afloat in the post-Covid environment. EdTech is proving to be the solution for corporates to thrive in change and adapt business models.

(Abhimanyu Saxena is Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler. Views expressed are the author’s own.)