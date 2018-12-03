It’s final! Horlicks goes to Unilever; HUL to buy GSK’s India biz for EUR 3.3 billion

HUL will get to acquire GSK Consumer’s Horlicks and other brands for as much as EUR 3.3 billion.

Hindustan Unilever has finally and officially emerged as the winner to bag GSK Consumer’s India business, including the popular Horlicks and other brands, after months of negotiations and a race against other global FMCG majors. HUL board has approved the scheme of amalgamation with GSK Consumer India, under which the two companies will merge. HUL will get to acquire GSK Consumer’s Horlicks and other brands for as much as EUR 3.3 billion.

GSK Consumer Healthcare and HUL have agreed to a share exchange ratio of 4.39 shares of HUL for every one share of GSK Consumer India, the two companies said in separate filings with the stock exchanges. In the country’s largest deal within consumer goods market, the deal values GSK Consumer India at Rs 31,700 crore and is expected to be complete in 12 months. The deal includes GSK entire operations of nutrition business and contracts to distribute its over-the-counter (OTC) and oral care brands such as Sensodyne, Eno and Crocin.

“With this proposed strategic merger with GSKCH India, we will be expanding our portfolio with great brands into a new category catering to the nutritional needs of our consumers,” HUL chairman Sanjiv Mehta said. “The turnover of our food and refreshment business will exceed Rs 10000 crore and we will become one of the largest F&R businesses in the country,” he added.

Earlier this year, chief executive Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, announced the plans of a strategic review of Horlicks and its other consumer healthcare nutrition products. Walmsley had also added that the company is planning for a partial or complete sale of its holding in GSK Consumer Healthcare by the end of this year.

At the end of March 2018, GSK Consumer India business had a turnover of nearly Rs 4200 crore, primarily through its Horlicks and Boost brands. Notably, roughly 85-90% of total Horlicks sales of the company come from the India market. As of now, Horlics is the market leader in malt-based beverages segment with about 43% market share, followed by Mondelez International’s Bournvita (13% share).