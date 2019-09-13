It’s exciting to be part of one of the fastest-growing companies: Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

By Sapna Nair

The Job

It is exciting to be part of one of the fastest growing companies that has emerged as a key player in the segment within roughly over a year of operations. An aspect that fascinates me about the job is the opportunity to take up challenges and explore new things every day. As tough taskmasters, challenges have a way of helping us expand the horizons of what we believe to be possible, and put our creativity to the best use while navigating around a tense situation. By the same token, I find myself unable to appreciate non-agility within people or their resistance to change and adapt to a new situation quickly.

The Weekdays

A typical day at work is spent in meetings. I particularly enjoy the exercise of brainstorming with my team members about any challenge at hand or coming up with newer ideas. Exciting as it is, I wake up every day looking forward to a happy and positive environment at the office. And when the going gets tough, there is not a better mood-booster than a freshly made hot cup of chai.

The Weekend

Weekends are mostly reserved for spending some quality family time and rejuvenating. As a family, we go about touring the city, discovering offbeat locales and hole-in-the-wall shops that serve a distinctive flavour of the city life. I also try to catch up on my reading over the weekends or utilise some of the peace and quiet to introspect and meditate.

The Toys

To be honest, I phones has created opportunities for brands to offer immersive experiences through mobile applications and other AR-VR based gimmicks. The portability and ease of use associated with smartphones will lead to widespread adoption of phygital technologies in retail, and allow businesses to strengthen their digital reach while promoting convenient, lower-cost channel options for customers.

We would also see instances of highly personalised in-store experiences. The use of facial recognition and other biometric software would enable retailers to recognise consumers, access their ‘dynamic personas’ and gain access to their preferences. This would enable retailers to guide them to particular sections of a store that they would find interesting. For instance, an individual looking for jackets at an apparel store could be directed to the exact aisle that carries these products, leading to a convenient and seamless in-store experience. While this is yet to be fully implemented, the scope for these technologies is an exciting prospect for both retailers and consumers.

— As told to Sapna Nair.