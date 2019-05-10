It’s a deal: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries buys British toy retailer Hamleys

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2019 3:10:01 AM

Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on Thursday said it is acquiring UK-based toymaker Hamleys from C banner International.

Hamleys has about 167 stores across 18 countries.

Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on Thursday said it is acquiring UK-based toymaker Hamleys from C banner International. The company did not disclose the size of the transaction.

In a late Thursday evening statement, the company said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shares of Hamleys Global Holdings, the owner of the Hamleys brand, from C Banner International.

Hamleys has about 167 stores across 18 countries. In India, Reliance has the master franchise for Hamleys, and currently operates 88 stores across 29 cities.

“This acquisition will catapult Reliance Brands to be a dominant player in the global toy retail industry,” the company said in a statement.

As is known, Reliance plans to launch an e-commerce marketplace later this year that will sell everything from food, fashion to toys and this acquisition will perfectly fit into its strategy.

Hamleys is currently owned by Chinese fashion conglomerate C Banner International, which had acquired it for £100 million in 2015. C Banner also owns the Chinese units of marquee consumer retail brands such as Steve Madden and Sundance.

It has been looking to cut its losses and sell off Hamleys after logging heavy losses, according to a report in Sky News last year in October.

Hamleys started with a single-store shop, Noah’s Ark, in 1760, around the time when the British East India Company was ruling India.

In 2003, Hamleys was delisted from the London stock market by Icelandic investment firm Baugur Group, which had paid $68.8 million for the company. In 2012, it was sold for $78.4 million to France’s Groupe Ludendo.

Hamleys reported losses of £12 million in 2017, when it last reported its financials.

Commenting on the development, Darshan Mehta, president and CEO of Reliance Brands, said, “Over the last few years, we have built a very significant and profitable business in toy retailing under the Hamleys brand in India. The worldwide acquisition of the iconic Hamleys brand and business, places Reliance into the frontline of global retail. Personally it is a long cherished dream come true”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. It’s a deal: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries buys British toy retailer Hamleys
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition