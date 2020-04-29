It’ll be difficult to disburse interim funds to IBC firms: CS Setty, managing director, State Bank of India

Due to the lockdown, I believe it would be difficult for any lender to take a decision on interim finance as of now.

Although current tight cash flow condition is going to impact value maximisation of stressed assets undergoing insolvency resolution, it would be difficult for any lender to take a decision on disbursing interim finance to these firms as of now, says CS Setty, managing director, State Bank of India. In an interview with Mithun Dasgupta, Setty said the banking industry will do its best to save the companies, which were doing good business earlier, to cope up with the Covid-19 lockdown aftermath. Excerpts:

Resolution professionals (RPs) are facing tight liquidity conditions to keep firms as going concerns. They are then left with one option — interim finance from lenders. What is your view?

It is very difficult for any lender to disburse interim finance to the stressed firms which are undergoing insolvency resolution process since recovery will be a major concern. RPs will have to arrange priority funding. There are certain entities that specialise in priority funding. Due to the lockdown, I believe it would be difficult for any lender to take a decision on interim finance as of now. Even before the pandemic happened, interim finances were difficult. In this uncertain time, it will get more difficult.

Tight liquidity condition will impact stressed firms’ value maximisation, leading to a decline in number of interested bidders for these assets and value of the assets would be low…

Yes, we are fully aware of this likelihood. Valuations will be depressed. But, at the same time, giving more funds to these stressed firms would be very difficult. Banks are thinking about how to save the good units. The three-month moratorium on debt repayments has helped the companies. Let us see what more the RBI does going ahead. Whatever the enablers the RBI has given as of now, we will certainly use them. The businesses, which are otherwise shut now, but whose operations were good and all accounts were standard as on March 1, will be able to get the required support from banks. We will do our best to save them with the available tools.

Is there any discussion within the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on saving these IBC firms?

There has been no discussion within the IBA on this matter. The committee of creditors (CoC) of the respective entities will decide. We won’t be making any kind of uniform effort for all the cases. It won’t be a “one size, fits all” scenario. Rather, our approach will depend on case-by-case basis.

Have the companies started seeking fresh loans? When do you expect overall credit offtake to go up?

Currently, the activities of the companies are at around 30-35%. On sanctioned limits, people are just keeping the reserves. Certainly, they will start utilising these un-availed limits once the situation normalises and the activities pick up.

If the lockdown is lifted by May end, from when would you expect business activities and demand for credit to pick up?

It may not just depend on how soon the supply chains are restored. Rather, to begin with, the demand must return to the system and the end consumers should start buying. Only then the activities can be ramped up. As of now, I don’t think anybody can predict when full economic activity will restart.

How many of SBI’s term loan customers have so far availed the facility of deferment of instalments?

Right now it won’t be feasible to give the exact numbers since we are still receiving requests for availing moratorium. I think till now only around 10% of our term loan customers have opted for the moratorium. This is the figure for whoever is eligible for the loan moratorium, including retail and corporate.

What is your view on RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs of Rs 50,000 crore?

RBI’s efforts, such as TLTRO and MF repo window, are welcome steps. This will be a sentiment booster for the market, as it gives confidence that the central bank is concerned about the stability of the financial markets and it will take all the necessary steps to help different stakeholders tide over the current difficult time and also ensure financial stability going forward.