iTHINK LOGISTICS: Helping e-commerce firms ship and track their packages

Vipul Yadav, Zaiba Sarang, and Bharat Karotra were interested in building software products throughout their undergraduate years. Their efforts led to the establishment of Depasser Infotech, where they provided services to significant brands. During these years, they examined the issues faced by e-commerce enterprises by working directly with them. They along with Paresh Parmar (ex Amazon) and Nikul Dodiya who came from vast experience recognised that the e-commerce ecosystem faced a number of challenges.

Due to the intertwined nature of logistics and e-commerce enterprises, there was an untapped opportunity that lay at the heart of it all. “Visibility, connectivity, and speed were three core issues that we had solutions for,” says Sarang, co-founder, iThink Logistics. “Gradually, it was realised that it wasn’t just an opportunity but a responsibility to integrate logistics and e-commerce in a seamless bond of functionality since real-time information in logistics was a primary problem.”

Their venture, iThink Logistics is a free e-commerce shipping solution provider. It offers its solutions to small scale enterprises, marketplace sellers, sellers on social media and omnichannel sellers. “There are no subscription or integration fees, nor any hidden costs down the line. You pay as you go, so you get to save quite a lot of money. We also offer easy integration over multiple platforms. You can sync your order in the iThink dashboard with a single click and experience seamless service. Our solutions are trusted by brands such as Beardo, Zodiac, Upstox, Oxemberg, Blackbuck, to name a few,” says Sarang.

“We had a relatively modest beginning in the 2017-2018 fiscal year with 71 clients and a turnover of Rs 25 lakh. Today, our total turnover is of Rs 31.99 crore (2021-2022), with more than 5,000 customers, an impressive daily volume of more than 25,000 shipments, a wide reach to all parts of India,” she reveals. We are expanding and will hire 120+ people pan India in different roles by FY23. We have recently launched our international shipping service.

TECH AS BACKBONE

iThink Logistics as a company is deeply backed by the tech mentality. “Every step taken at iThink Logistics is backed by data and science,” says Sarang. The company’s web portal can be connected to marketplaces or online shops through APIs and includes a built-in channel that links to a number of well-known courier partners. The site also allows users to book parcel shipping services and create labels. In addition, the technology provides shipment tracking updates in real time.

The iThink team is committed to improving the e-commerce ecosystem, of which logistics are a big part. They are ensuring that there is a constant cohesion with their logistics partners through communication. The end goal is not to compete with logistics companies but to provide them a platform where they can have a unique business outlook.