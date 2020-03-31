ITC’s perfume plant will now make Savlon sanitisers as demand zooms amid coronavirus

Via its perfume facility, ITC will produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon hand sanitisers.

FMCG major ITC has deployed its Himachal-based perfume plant to manufacture Savlon hand sanitisers as demand shoots up amid the coronavirus scare. “This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread,” Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, said in a statement on Tuesday. The factory which was commissioned in November 2019 earlier produced premium fine fragrances. ITC makes Engage and Essenza Di Wills range of deo sprays and colognes,

ITC had earlier reduced the prices of its Savlon range of sanitisers along with its peers such as HUL and Godrej to make sanitisers more affordable to a larger section of the society.

Earlier, the government had given permits to 45 sugar mills and distilleries to manufacture hand sanitisers in view of the rising demand. “We had received 100 applications, of which we have given licence to 45 distilleries so far apart from 564 other manufacturers. These companies will manufacture hand sanitisers in bulk,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Agarwal said last week, PTI reported. Leading players in the category such as HUL which makes Lifebuoy brand sanitisers and Godrej which sells Protekt range had also earlier said that they are trying to ramp up production in the wake of demand jump. The government had earlier declared hand sanitisers and masks essential commodities as they are crucial to fight coronavirus. It had also capped the prices of hand sanitisers to ensure that they are available at reasonable prices.

Meanwhile, the cases of coronavirus have reached over 1,300 with at least 32 deaths so far. The country is under a 21-day lockdown as the government tries to contain the spread of the virus.