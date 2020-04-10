ITC working with 17 states for essential supplies

The company is using its hospitality resources across India to distribute food to doctors and migrant workers.

Cigarette to hotels major ITC said on Thursday it was working with district administrators across 17 states to provide essential items, including wheat, noodles, biscuits, juices and hygiene products during the countrywide lockdown.

“More than one million pieces of Savlon soaps, 3 lakh packets of YiPPee! noodles, nearly 6 lakh packets of Sunfeast biscuits and 1.5 lakh packs of B Natural fruit juices (have been) delivered to district authorities till date,” the company said. The group has also set up a Rs 150-crore contingency fund for Covid-19-related relief operations.

The company is using its hospitality resources across India to distribute food to doctors and migrant workers. New Delhi-based properties of ITC, Maurya and Sheraton, are providing over 1,500 meals daily for distribution among migrant workers.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, ITC Gardenia will provide 1,000 food packets daily for 15 days to municipal authorities. In Mumbai, ITC Grand Central made arrangements to deliver meals to doctors. “Food has also been catered to doctors at the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai,” the company said. Factories in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also been providing cooked meals.

The relief efforts include distribution of 10 kg of wheat and snacks to residents in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan. “ITC has been working closely with government authorities and local administration to ensure that manufacturing and distribution of ITC’s essential commodities continue uninterrupted with minimum people,” the company said.

The conglomerate has sent food supplies to senior citizens and children. “ITC has joined hands with three leading NGOs building a seamless network to deliver essential food supplies to those severely impacted by the current lockdown,” the company said.

Additionally, ITC distributed soaps to district health centres in West Bengal, and will also do so for police personnel in some parts of the country, ITC said. The group have also provided healthcare workers with shower caps and sanitisers as well as masks and hand gloves to truck drivers.