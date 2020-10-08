ITC to focus on eastern market for its dairy business

He said that the company has invested in developing cold chains for milk right from the source to factories where the product is processed.
Presently, ITC's dairy range includes milk, paneer, curd, ghee and milk shakes.
Diversified conglomerate ITC will focus on the eastern regional markets of the country for its new dairy business vertical, a company official said on Thursday.
The company is now offering its dairy products in the two eastern markets of West Bengal and Bihar “We are to focus on eastern markets of the country for our new dairy business. However, plans are there to expand the range and footprint also”, Sanjay Singhal, COO of dairy and beverages business of ITC said.