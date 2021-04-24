  • MORE MARKET STATS

ITC ties up with Linde India to import cryogenic containers to transport oxygen

April 24, 2021 3:11 PM

Diversified group ITC on Saturday said it has tied up with Linde India Ltd to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport medical oxygen. The company also said it is airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution, while its paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam has started supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas.

ITC Ltd has tied up with Linde India Ltd to airfreight 24 cryogenic containers of 20 tons each from Asian countries for use by them to transport medical oxygen across the country,” the company said in a statement. The initiative is aimed at easing the bottleneck of transporting medical oxygen, and to support the government’s efforts, it added. Many hospitals in different parts of the country are facing an acute shortage of oxygen as the devastating second wave of the pandemic sweeps across India.

“With the unprecedented emergency caused by the second wave of COVID-19, there has been an exponential rise in demand for medical oxygen, which is the most critical need at this hour to save valuable lives,” the company said. In addition, ITC is airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution.

The company’s paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas, it informed. Stating that it is committed to support the government in its fight against the pandemic, ITC said it will “continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these trying times”.

