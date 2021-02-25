ITC secures temporary injunction against CG Foods on Wai Wai Majedar Masala noodles

A mail sent to the Chaudhary Group went unanswered till the time of going to press.

After diversified conglomerate ITC filed a case against CG Foods (India) of Nepal-based Chaudhary Group, alleging it of copyright infringement and passing off in the case of Sunfeast Yippee! Magic Masala noodles, a commercial court in Bengaluru has ordered a temporary injunction against the firm from manufacturing and selling its Wai Wai X-Press Noodles Majedar Masala in India.

ITC filed the suit against CG Foods last Saturday for permanent injunction and compensation, among others, alleging that the latter has “intentionally and dishonestly” copied its distinctive packaging, trade dress and artistic work of Sunfeast YiPPee! Magic Masala by infringing the copyright and to pass off Wai Wai X-Press Noodles Majedar Masala.

Passing the ex parte temporary injunction, the commercial court in Bengaluru on Tuesday said, “Please to issue an order of temporary injunction restraining the defendant…from in any manner, infringing the copyright of the plaintiff in the packaging of Sunfeast Yippee! Magic Masala noodles until the final disposal of this suit on the merits in the interest of justice and equity.”

When contacted, an ITC spokesperson said, “ITC has filed a case against CG Foods for copyright infringement and an injunction order has been received.” A mail sent to the Chaudhary Group went unanswered till the time of going to press.

Notably, YiPPee! Noodles currently have around 23% market share in India. After declaring its third-quarter results earlier this month, ITC said YiPPee!’ Noodles continued to record strong growth. “The Branded Packaged Foods Businesses delivered a resilient performance driven by strong growth in Noodles, Snacks, Spices and Dairy categories,” it added.

During the third quarter of this fiscal, the conglomerate’s non-cigarette FMCG business registered 7.5% year-on-year growth in its revenue to Rs 3561.83 crore, while the segment posted a whopping 92.69% y-o-y growth in operating profit at Rs 207.38 crore during this period.