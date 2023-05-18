ITC Q4FY23 Results: Profit surges 23.4% on-year to Rs 5,175.48 crore, revenue up 7.3%

ITC Ltd recorded revenue from operations at Rs 19,058.29 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, up 7.3 per cent from Rs 17,754.02 crore in Q4FY22.

ITC Ltd posted a profit rise of 23.4 per cent on-year for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 2023 to Rs 5,175.48 crore. Image: Reuters

ITC Ltd on Thursday posted a profit rise of 23.4 per cent on-year for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 2023 to Rs 5,175.48 crore, as against Rs 4,195.69 crore during the same quarter last year, beating estimates. It recorded revenue from operations at Rs 19,058.29 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, up 7.3 per cent from Rs 17,754.02 crore in Q4FY22. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.75 and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 2023. The dividend will be paid between 14th August, 2023 and 17th August, 2023, it said in a regulatory filing. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, the total dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 would be Rs 15.50.

