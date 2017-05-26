​​ ​
ITC Q4 net profit up 12% to Rs 2,669.47 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,380.68 crore for the January-March quarter of last fiscal, ITC said in a BSE filing.

Published: May 26, 2017
Diversified firm ITC today reported 12.13 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,669.47 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016-17. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,380.68 crore for the January-March quarter of last fiscal, ITC said in a BSE filing. ITC’s net sales during the period under review was up 6.15 per cent to Rs 15,008.82 crore as against Rs 14,138.78 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total expenses were up 5.29 per cent to Rs 11,363.78 crore as against Rs 10,792.48 crore in the fourth quarter of 2015-16. The ITC stock was trading at Rs 308.20 on BSE in the afternoon trade, up 2.84 percent.

