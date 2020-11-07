  • MORE MARKET STATS

ITC Q2 profit falls nearly 20% to Rs 3,232 cr

By: |
November 7, 2020 5:05 AM

Its gross revenue from sale for the period July-September stood at Rs 11,891.91 crore as against Rs 11,750.16 for the same period last year, beating analysts’ expectations.

The cigarette-to-FMCG-to-hotel major had posted a net profit of Rs 4,023.10 crore for the second quarter last fiscal.

Largely in line with market expectations, ITC on Friday reported a 19.65% year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,232.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, with gross revenue from sale rising just 1.2% year on year.

The cigarette-to-FMCG-to-hotel major had posted a net profit of Rs 4,023.10 crore for the second quarter last fiscal. Its gross revenue from sale for the period July-September stood at Rs 11,891.91 crore as against Rs 11,750.16 for the same period last year, beating analysts’ expectations.

Related News

During the period under review, the diversified conglomerate’s tax expenses rose 32.79% year on year at Rs 1,041.92 crore.

During the second quarter this fiscal, revenue from the company’s cigarette business fell 3.86% year on year at Rs 5,121.30 crore, while operating profit from the segment also decreased by 15.6% y-o-y at Rs 3,244.78 crore during the period, according to a stock exchange filing. During the quarter under review, non-cigarette FMCG business registered 15.41% y-o-y growth in its revenue to Rs 3,794.95 crore, while the segment posted a whopping 179.33% y-o-y growth in operating profit at Rs 252.68 crore during this period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ITC Q2 profit falls nearly 20% to Rs 3232 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Bank reports Rs 517-cr net profit; interest income rises, asset quality improves
2Italian energy utility Snam inks pacts to enter India gas, hydrogen market
3Bank of India Q2 net profit jumps 97% on rise in income