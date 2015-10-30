​​ ​
  3. ITC Q2 net profit up marginally at Rs 2,431.25 crore

ITC Q2 net profit up marginally at Rs 2,431.25 crore

ITC Ltd today posted a marginal increase of 0.25 per cent in its standalone net profit at 2,431.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2015-16.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 30, 2015 2:15 PM
ITC

ITC Ltd today posted a marginal increase of 0.25 per cent in its standalone net profit at 2,431.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2015-16. (Reuters)

ITC Ltd today posted a marginal increase of 0.25 per cent in its standalone net profit at 2,431.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2015-16.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,425.16 crore during the same period of 2014-15 fiscal.

Net sales of the Kolkata-based company, however, declined 1.40 per cent to Rs 8,804.70 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 8,930.32 crore of the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a filing to the BSE.

ITC shares were trading at Rs 334 per scrip, down 4.50 per cent, on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: ITC
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top