ITC Q2 net profit up marginally at Rs 2,431.25 crore

ITC Ltd today posted a marginal increase of 0.25 per cent in its standalone net profit at 2,431.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2015-16. (Reuters)

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,425.16 crore during the same period of 2014-15 fiscal.

Net sales of the Kolkata-based company, however, declined 1.40 per cent to Rs 8,804.70 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 8,930.32 crore of the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a filing to the BSE.

ITC shares were trading at Rs 334 per scrip, down 4.50 per cent, on the BSE.