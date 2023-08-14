ITC Q1 results: Profit up 16.1% at Rs 5180.12 crore, revenue drops by 6%

ITC Ltd on Monday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 5180.12 crore, up 16.1 per cent in comparison to Rs 4462.25 crore during the first quarter of FY23, surpassing estimates. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 18,639.48 crore, down 6.0 per cent as against Rs 19,831.27 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous year. According to CNBC TV18 estimates, ITC was expected to post a profit of Rs 4800 crore during the quarter ended June 2023 and the revenue during the period was expected at Rs 17,300 crore.

Meanwhile, on a standalone basis, ITC’s Q1 profit stood at Rs 4902.74 crore, up 17.6 per cent in comparison to Rs 4169.38 crore during the first quarter of FY23. Amidst a challenging operating environment and high base effect in some of its operating segments, ITC said, the Company sustained its strong growth momentum during the quarter driven by focus on customer centricity, accelerated digital adoption, execution excellence and agility.