ITC forays in dairy beverages in southern India; to rival Amul, Nestle, Hershey’s

Updated: April 25, 2019 2:38:24 PM

ITC is currently testing the waters for Sunfeast Wonderz Milk which is currently slated for launch only in southern states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As summers hit parts of India, ITC has ventured in ready-to-drink milk-based beverage segment with its brand Sunfeast, ITC announced. With this, the company is set to rival established names and their products such as Amul, Nestle, Hershey’s and Mother Dairy.

ITC is currently testing the waters for Sunfeast Wonderz Milk which is currently slated for launch only in southern states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The milk-based drinks will be available in four products namely Fruit ’n’ Milk (Mango), Fruit ‘n’ Milk (Mixed Fruit), Shakes (Classic Vanilla) and Nut Shakes (Kesar Badam), ITC said in a release. The company added that the products will have real bits of fruits and nuts. ITC also said that the fruit and milk variants are a first of a kind offering to the market.

In Kerala, Milma (Kerala Cooperative Milk Market Federation Limited), Malanadu, PDDP (Peoples Dairy Development Project Central Society) and Jeeva are four major players in the dairy industry. ITC will be vying a spot among these. Pan-India, Brittania’s range of flavoured milk, Amul’s Kool range with offerings such as flavoured milk and cafes, Amul’s Lassi, Hershey’s milk and milkshakes, Nestle’s Milo and Nesquik, Mother Dairy’s Chillz and NutriFit are currently available in the market under milk-based ready-to-drink beverages.

ITC’s Kapurthala facility in Punjab will oversee the production and packaging of these beverages. The company has priced the four products differently with both Fruit ‘n’ Milk (Mango and Mixed Fruit) to retail for Rs. 25, Shakes (Classic Vanilla) available for Rs. 30 and Nut Shakes (Kesar Badam) for Rs. 35.

The company has garnered positive responses in the markets where the brand was launched. Also, the market for milk beverages has witnessed an encouraging growth, ITC said. “The ready-to-drink milk beverages market has seen high growth with a paradigm shift to healthier beverages … Sunfeast Wonderz Milk has received encouraging a positive initial response in the markets of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where the brand was recently launched,” Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods, ITC Ltd said.

Recently, Amul had also entered the beverage market with its milk-based fruit juice called ‘Tru’.

