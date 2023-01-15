scorecardresearch
‘It was not a cold DM on LinkedIn,’ clarifies Aseem Ghavri, co-founder of The Third Unicorn

In a recent post on social media, Aseem shared that while everywhere the news is getting circulated that a cold DM on LinkedIn made him Ashneer Grover’s co-founder, the reality is different.

Written by MSME Desk
Ashneer Grover (File image)

Aseem Ghavri, a Chandigarh-based entrepreneur is in the limelight right after he announced his partnership with Ashneer Grover for their much-hyped startup The Third Unicorn.

In a recent post on social media, Aseem shared that while everywhere the news is getting circulated that a cold DM on LinkedIn made him Ashneer Grover’s co-founder, the reality is different. People literally created a buzz that just one message on LinkedIn helped this guy crack the co-founder position with Ex BharatPay Founder & MD, Ashneer Grover.

He confessed that he did message Ashneer on LinkedIn to pitch for MunafaPay (his other venture) and some mentorship, but he didn’t get a reply from him. After a series of follow-up messages, he got a chance to work with a startup where Ashneer was an investor.

But Aseem wasn’t satisfied. He wanted to get a hold of Ashneer.

He kept trying, reached out to him in whatever ways possible, and finally got a chance to crack a meeting with him.  “Again, cracking a meeting with him was a big deal, but not the end goal. I had to provide value and win his trust to collaborate with him” says Aseem. 

So he became the product and pitched himself to Ashneer. Then followed a series of meetings, a lot of effort, and months of patience to get a reply for him.

Aseem clarified that people assumed that just one message got him this opportunity but in reality, it was a series of efforts and a lot of persistence. Amazing opportunities never come easy. But he still feels he has a long way to go. ” I have a long way to go, and a lot of impact to create!”, he said.

While not much is known about The Third Unicorn, Ghavri has already gained a lot of attention on social media. Now it would be interesting to see what this dual partnership comes up with in the future.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 09:00 IST