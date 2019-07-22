IT, Software creates most jobs; Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi top employers

Education/Training, Management, and Healthcare have also been witnessing exceptional growth trajectory since June 2018 (Representational Image)

The Information Technology and Software sector has been creating the most number of jobs in the country, a report said. In a jobs report for the Month of June, it has been found that the four industries which have created the most number of jobs have remained the same over the last year. While IT/Software has remained at the top position as top employment creator, three other sectors offering most jobs have been manufacturing, BPO/Call center and the BFSI sector. Also, India’s Silicon Valley Bangalore, commercial hub Mumbai, and the National Capital Delhi are the cities with the most number of jobs, Shine.com’s June Job Report said.

These other industries are also gaining ground

Education/Training, Management, and Healthcare have also been witnessing exceptional growth trajectory since June 2018 in terms of employment generation, the report said. In fact, according to other reports as well, there are few industries that have been driving India’s recruitment activity. While the IT industry is the top recruiter, BPO, IT-Hardware, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), and education are leading the job scenario, according to Naukri JobSpeak report released in June.

Cities with most jobs

While every job list quintessentially has Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, among others as cities with most jobs, according to Shine.com’s findings, Gurugram, Kolkata and Noida are also on the list. “As Gurugram continues to attract companies from across the globe, job creation has skyrocketed in this particular city. This has helped the city claim a spot in the top 5 cities in terms of job creation” the report said.

Further, Bengal’s capital city Kolkata has also jumped several spaces and has reached a 6th position on the top 10 list. “This is indicative of continuously rising aspirations of the professionals residing in Kolkata, as well as the growth of the companies that the city houses,” the report added. Keeping aside the usuals Jaipur, Noida, and Chennai have also emerged as cities with most employment opportunities.

IT/Software is expected to grow steadily considering technology’s continued disruption in job landscape across all industries, said Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com.