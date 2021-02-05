IT services firm CSM Technologies signs $5.5-million deal in Ethiopia

The deal is quite significant because it is an important project for the Addis Ababa city administration in its pursuit to promote ‘Ease of Liveability’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the country, says CSM Technologies.

IT services and consulting company CSM Technologies has signed a deal worth $5.5 million with the Public Procurement and Property Disposal Services, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Under the agreement, Bhubaneswar-headquartered CSM Technologies will provide design and implement the Integrated Land Management Information System (ILMS) for the Addis Ababa city administration.

ILMS is a one-stop, paperless, and contactless interface for investors to access land-related services from land development authorities in a smooth and hassle-free manner. According to CSM Technologies, ILMS digitalizes the services required for both greenfield and brownfield land development, covering critical functions such as the creation of the land bank, dynamic plot control for land allotment, management of approvals and clearances for construction, payment of lease, transfer of ownership and generation of agreements, etc.

The agreement was signed between Bikila Gelana Tuji, General Manager, Public Procurement and Disposal Services, Addis Ababa and Subhendu Mohapatra, Business Head (Middle East & Africa), CSM Technologies in the presence of consortium members Baheru Zayenu, Chief Executive Officer at Africom Technologies and Cherinet Giorgis, General Manager of ALTA Computec, a leading multi-vendor IT systems integrator based in Ethiopia.