IT sector jobs at all time high; hiring of skilled professionals increases 52% from pre-Covid levels

Buoyed by the increasing demand, the IT sector/Software Services sector has grown significantly in June 2021 and are at an all time high. With the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, Indian organisations have been relying heavily on digitization in order to sustain and overcome business challenges. According to a report by Naukri, the sector witnessed an increase of 52 per cent in hiring activity last month, when compared to the hiring in June 2019 (before the pandemic broke out in India). The sector also reported 5 per cent growth last month from May 2021. Notably, even hiring activity in the sector was not much impacted with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector did witness some hurdles last year due to nationwide lockdowns. However, the recovery has been quick for the sector as it bounces back with a 163 per cent hiring growth in June’21 when compared to June’20. In cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad where many IT companies have their base, the companies saw a double-digit growth in hiring activity indicating a uniform revival of the jobs in the sector. The IT sector is maintaining the uptrend of hiring activity with a continuous demand for skilled personnels within the sector.

Last month, IT industry body Nasscom stated that the sector remained a net hirer of skilled talent, where the top 5 Indian IT companies have planned to loop in additional 96,000 employees during the year 2021-22. “With the evolution of technology and increasing automation, the nature of traditional IT jobs and roles will evolve overall leading to creation of newer jobs. The industry continues to be a net hirer of skilled talent, adding 1,38,000 people in FY2021,” Nasscom said in a statement in June 2021.

The industry body also highlighted that the industry is currently upskilling more than 250,000 employees in digital skills. More than 40,000 fresh digitally-trained talent has also been hired. On the back of the continuous hiring and upskilling, the sector, according to Nasscom, is looking at a strong business outlook and is expecting to “meet its vision of USD 300-350 billion revenues by 2025.”