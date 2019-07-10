IT sector continues to give jobs; Southern cities clock in most hirings

Representative Image

The IT Software industry has been reigning as top employment provider for some months now and has even surpassed the national average job growth figure, a report said. With 26% growth in jobs provided compared to the previous year’s June, the IT industry is one of the fastest growing industries in India. On the other hand, the national job scenario has also witnessed growth on an on-year basis with a considerable increase of 6%, a Naukri JobSpeak report said. Among the top employers are southern Indian cities with the employment in Bangalore rising by 10%, Hyderabad by 8%, Chennai by 3% and commercial hubs Delhi and Bangalore by 2% and 3% respectively. However, Pune has emerged as the winner of them all with the recorded hike of 11%, the report said.

Besides IT, these industries also offered more jobs

Many other industries have also shown a considerable spike in hiring activity with Advertising/PR having 14% more jobs on offer compared to June 2018, Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry recording 8% rise, and Media/Dotcom seeing 11% jump. The insurance industry also saw a growth of 17%. However, this is very different from the previous month results where BPO, IT-Hardware, and education were the leading job providers.

Across functional areas, “demand for IT Professional saw high momentum with a rise of 18%,” the Naukri JobSpeak report said. Further, HR/Administration professionals saw a demand growth by 15% and that for Sales/BD profile marked a rise of 7% in June 2019 versus June 2018.

No rise in jobs here

However, not every industry witnessed rising employment. Continuing with previous trends, hirings for professionals in Banking and BPO area recorded a slip of 14% and 2% respectively whereas Auto & Ancillary and Banking & Accounts also witnessed a dip by 18% and 11% respectively.

“The JobSpeak index has been in growth mode for the last six months. Cities in the South and Pune continue to grow well even in June owing to IT. The Banking sector continues to dip in June,” said Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, InfoEdge India Ltd., commenting on the report.