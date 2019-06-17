IT industry reigns in hirings; Bengaluru has most jobs on offer

While the job question remains one of the burning issues for the incumbent government, the hirings have actually been on the increase for more than half a year now with IT Software industry ruling as top job provider, said a report. Surpassing the national average of hiring (which is at 11%), IT-Software industry registered a growth of 33% in May 2019 as compared to May 2018, said Naukri JobSpeak report. “The IT-Software is one of the fastest growing industries,” the report added. Also, India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru recorded the most number of hirings with a 20% spike. Following it was Hyderabad with 19% hike, Pune with 10% growth, Delhi and Chennai at 8% and Mumbai at 6% increase.

Industries on a hiring spree

India’s recruitment activity is driven by several industries for some months now with the most number of jobs on offer. While the IT industry still reigns as the top recruiter, BPO, IT-Hardware, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), and education are also the leading job providers.

In the previous months, however, construction and engineering, insurance, healthcare, real estate, and oil & gas were recruitment leaders as well. Also, hirings have seen an increase across functional areas. Demand for sales and business development professionals has risen by 10% while accounts (14%) and ITES (65) also rode high on the recruitment front.

The forecast for jobs in the coming months looks promising. “Looking at the trend reflected in the last 6 months we can see that hiring continues to grow in a positive direction,” said Sumeet Singh, CMO, InfoEdge India Ltd.

Jobs on decline

Not all is hunky dory across all industries from the point of view of employment. While jobs are flourishing in the IT industry, auto/ancillary industries and pharma sector has been witnessing a slowdown in jobs. “Auto & Ancillary and Pharma witnessed a dip of 16% and 6% in hiring respectively,” the report said. In the previous months as well the former saw a slip by 1% compared to the same time last year.