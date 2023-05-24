IT firms on a spree – launching solutions on Generative AI

Owing to increase in client demands, Indian IT companies have started launching their own solutions on Generative AI, partnering with cloud service providers. In a span of two days, three of the top four IT service companies — TCS, Infosys and Wipro – have launched their solutions on Generative AI.

Infosys on Tuesday launched its AI-first offering, Topaz, to accelerate business value for global enterprises. Bengaluru based IT major, Wipro also said in a filing with BSE, that the company made an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to bring its advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to clients across the globe.

A day before, the largest Indian IT service company, TCS, announced its expanded partnership with Google Cloud and launched its new offering, TCS Generative AI which leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI services, to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions.

Few days ago even New Jersey-headquartered IT services company, Cognizant announced a new, enterprise-wide platform, Cognizant Neuro AI, designed to provide enterprises with a comprehensive approach to accelerate the adoption of generative AI technology.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said, “Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people – both our own and our clients. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity enhancing programmes. Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions.”

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD, Wipro, said, “Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to help our clients accelerate the adoption of this technology – safely, securely, and responsibly.”

These solutions are intended to help clients transition seamlessly into the era of generative AI, said, Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Consulting.

Jain, said, “The launch of new solutions by IT companies shows the investment made by these companies. This also shows that there is a market for Generative AI and clients are showing interest in it. IT service companies are either launching their own solutions or launching their solutions in partnership with hyperscalers.”

He added, “These solutions will not only accelerate their (clients’) journey in Generative AI, but will also reduce time and cost for transition to Generative AI. It will also bring an improvement in quality because of the already tested components in these solutions.”