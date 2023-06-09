IT firms lure staff back to office with freebies

Tech major Google and Indian information technology firms seem to facing the same challenge — how to get employees back to office now that the pandemic is over.

After initially trying to lure employees back to office by offering free food and other perks, Google in the West, has become strict. It has issued a memo that employees need to come to office three days a week, failing which their absence would be reflected in their performance appraisal.

Domestic software services firms are currently at the phase where Google was a year ago — offering incentives and freebies to lure employees back to office. Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s largest IT firm, has also asked its employees to report to office thrice a week. It is topping this directive by offering employees working on critical projects free cab transport. TCS did not respond to email queries on this matter.

Similar is the case with Deloitte’s India offices, where employees are being offered free conveyance. The company is going to reimburse them for the cost incurred on coming to office using cab or train. It is even willing to reimburse them for parking charges. Executives of the rank of senior manager and below will be eligible to reimburse expenses of up to `20,000 a month incurred on conveyance.

Companies like Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems have adopted a different strategy. They are starting offices in smaller cities and asking local employees to report to offices in those cities rather than the headquarters in places like Bengaluru or Hyderabad.

Infosys, in its FY23 annual report, said that to provide comfort to its employees in smaller cities, it has set up offices in Hubballi, Indore, Nagpur and Coimbatore.

Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head – marketing, Tech Mahindra, said “We have been ramping up our presence and hiring from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.”

Persistent Systems has told employees to start working from office for at least two days a week from July, according to Yogesh Patgaonkar, chief people officer. “But we have also opened offices in cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Indore to take offices to employees rather than having them commute to cities farther from their homes,” he said.

Patgaonkar said the company has given employees the freedom to start working from the offices nearest to their current location and has retagged them accordingly.