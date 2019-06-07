IT firms likely to face volatility in banking, financial services space, says report

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 3:51:57 PM

The banking and financial services segment (BFS) is a staple for Indian IT services companies serving global clients, and it accounts for major chunk of overall tech services basket.

In its latest report on IT services, Kotak said it expects ?volatility to continue?. (Representative image)

The banking and financial services space for IT firms is expected to be volatile in the near term, and escalation of trade wars in the past weeks combined with Brexit overhang may continue to weaken modest optimism of April 2019, says a latest report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The banking and financial services segment (BFS) is a staple for Indian IT services companies serving global clients, and it accounts for major chunk of overall tech services basket. The tech spends of BFS clients, particularly in US and Europe, impact earnings of IT services firms.

In its latest report on IT services, Kotak said it expects “volatility to continue”.

“…large BFS firms expect a better business environment from April but the external environment has turned for the worse in the past few weeks and…overall tech spending growth will be lower than last year with additional investments funded by higher cost take-outs,” it said.

Banking and financial services companies had a tough start to calendar year 2019, and while the outlook has improved, the risks remain, it cautioned.

Companies expect a more conducive environment for growth in the coming months. Key risks to outlook as reported by companies include slowdown in economic growth, escalation of trade tensions, lowering of interest rates and volatility in equity markets. An additional risk for European firms is the Brexit overhang, it said.

“The escalation of trade wars in the past few weeks and the Brexit overhang can continue to weaken the modest optimism of April 2019,” the report added.

Some BFS firms have indicated greater shift to low-cost locations to manage costs, it said and added that overall the growth in technology budgets of BFS companies would be lower than 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IT firms likely to face volatility in banking, financial services space, says report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition